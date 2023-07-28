Plant Parenthood 417 is relocating from a downtown storefront to Northpark Mall. It’s a bold move for Suzanne Miller, the owner, but she sees the relocation as an opportunity waiting to happen.
Miller, who opened the business in March of last year at 528 S. Main St., said she is thrilled with her new location at the north end of the mall. The storefront is in the same neighborhood as Old Navy and T.J. Maxx.
“I have this giant bay window to display plants,” she said, as she watches people peer inside to observe her progress. “It’s a whole different ballgame here at the mall. It’s a great opportunity.”
Though some big box stores have left the mall, there are still lots of places to shop in the mall. Right now, it’s a great place to escape the heat.
The amount of foot traffic she is seeing on a daily basis far exceeds what she experienced downtown.
“I have people looking in the windows all of the time,” she said. “The kids love watching Matilda Boots (her dog). I have made friends with some mall walkers.”
The storefront consists of a front showroom where a broad selection of houseplants and local art will be displayed, and a back room of almost equal size for a soil bar and workspace. Classes in gardening subjects, like how to build a terrarium, will be offered in the back room. The shop, as was the case on Main Street, will showcase the work of several local artists. It will have a coffee station and places for people to sit down and relax.
If all goes as planned, the showroom part of the shop will open Tuesday. It’s her dog’s first birthday.
“We’re planning a big birthday bash for Matilda with our opening,” she said.
New shop opens
Edith & Ethel’s Delicious Delights opened about a week ago in a storefront in the Oak Ridge Center at 1500 S. Madison St. in Webb City. The shop was previously located near the Webb City post office.
The first thing you notice when you walk into this shop is how clean and spotless it is, and how wonderful it smells with so many varieties of popcorn and special treats that are ready to go.
A clerk told me the shop offers 24 flavors of popcorn that are prepared daily. Flavors include jalapeno cheddar, white cheddar and caramel zebra. Try a sample pack. If you are having a big party, you can get a 10-gallon bag of popcorn.
You also can get cotton candy, Italian creme sodas, fudge, flavored pretzels and freeze-dried candy here. And the shop offers tins of popcorn for holiday gifts.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Closing
Slumberland Furniture, 1329 S. Range Line Road, is selling off its furniture and bedding because it has lost its lease, according to signs posted at the store.
The store was closed earlier in the week to prepare for the sale. It reopened Thursday.
ArtWalk resumes
The First Thursday ArtWalk, set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, will feature several artists staging receptions in downtown venues.
The Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., will showcase the work of Pittsburg painter and musician Scott Leeper. Leeper will perform in the front room until 8 p.m.
At FullBore Studios, 413 S. Main St., Lego art mosaics by Joshua Judy and paintings by Debbie Judy will be exhibited.
Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., is hosting Pittsburg, Kansas, mixed media artist Rolanda Root for August. There are also works by Linda Teeter, Stacy Heydt and a gallery of artisans. Music will be by Tough Luck Chuck.
530 Somewhere, 530 S. Main St., will host artist Natalie Avondet for August and September. At Club 609, 609 S. Main St., painter Sydney Smith will be featured.
The artisan market will be featured in a pop-up gallery at 611 S. Main St. Participating artists are Ashley Williams, Rachel Cabral, Misty Whyte, Shawn Riley, Diane Simonds, Olevia Opel, Erica Evans and Addison Hobson. Music will be by Dwayne Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.