Lucy’s Ensenada Mexican Restaurant reopened last week in its new location in IQRA Plaza, 2705 S. Range Line Road.
The restaurant, formerly in the Colonel’s Pancake House property at 842 S. Range Line Road, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
With the remodeling and move complete, I decided to check out the menu at the new Lucy’s.
My last visit to Lucy’s was some time ago. That’s because I have access to about six Mexican restaurants that are much closer to where I live. A couple of them are extremely good. That’s the thing about Mexican food in Joplin — it’s all over. There are easily more than 30 Mexican restaurants in the Joplin market. You don’t have to drive far to find one.
And to think at one time there was only one Mexican restaurant in Joplin — Casa Montez.
At Lucy’s, I ordered a taco plate with rice and beans for lunch for $9.99. The plate features three tacos — a small asada street taco served in two corn tortillas, a traditional crunchy taco with ground beef, sour cream, lettuce and cheese, and a beef fajitas taco with grilled onions and peppers in a flour tortilla. There was so much food, I took home the rice and one of the tacos. Lucy’s scores high when it comes to online reviews. There’s a reason for that.
Of course, you get the complimentary chips and salsa here. To kick it up a notch, I always ask for the hot stuff. The hot sauce at Lucy’s is really hot.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Off the path
Speaking of Mexican food, a new restaurant, El Caballo do Oro, has opened in the South Pointe shopping center, 1901 E. 32nd St. This is the site of the former Maria’s restaurant, which relocated to 2850 S. Range Line Road.
This restaurant is one of three under the same local ownership. The other restaurants are in Neosho and Pittsburg, Kansas.
El Caballo de Oro serves lunch and dinner. Before you go, check out the menu online. It’s quite extensive.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.
Another relocation
Sophie, a women’s clothing and shoe boutique, has relocated from the first floor of the Ramsay building in downtown Joplin to a storefront in the University Plaza shopping center at the northwest corner of East Seventh Street and Duquesne Road. The new shop is next door to College Station Daylight Donuts.
Sophie opened in 2007. It is known as “the candy store for shoe addicts” with more than 100 footwear styles available. Check out this shop’s website and online store for the latest styles.
The move took place about two weeks ago.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Under development
A vacant property in the 700 block of South Madison Avenue in Webb City could become the new home of a fast-food franchise that specializes in hamburgers.
The property, sold by Burns Investments of Webb City, was recently purchased by a Texas franchise. The property is south of the new Scooter’s Coffee.
Commented
