At the suggestion of a friend who I think knows a thing or two about fried chicken, I took a chance on Divine's "Sophisticated Chicken," a food trailer at the northwest corner of 22nd and Main streets, to see if it was as good as he said it was.
I'm not a big fan of food trucks or trailers. Let me put it this way — some are operated much better than others.
As food trailers go, Divine Chicken gives the impression that something substantial is happening inside. It's a nice-looking rig that features pop music from loud speakers while you wait. Most people pass the time looking at their phones while their food is being prepared.
My order, which I placed at the window, took about 15 minutes. This is not a fast-food operation. This is a good-food operation.
Torn between what to order — fried catfish or fried chicken — we reached a deal where I would get two pieces of chicken and a piece of fish. Menu items range from $9 to $13 depending on how many pieces you want to buy. I also got two sides, mashed potatoes and gravy, and coleslaw. Your order comes with a slice of Texas toast.
I felt confident about the mashed potatoes, but you never know when it comes to coleslaw. I detest slick coleslaw. I always ask: "Do you make your coleslaw?" If the answer is in the affirmative, chances are I will give it a go. The coleslaw was surprisingly good and it was clearly a home-style recipe.
A note about these sides. They are large enough to feed two people a nice portion. The gals behind the counter gave me much smaller samples of their macaroni and cheese, and green beans. Next time I will get the macaroni and cheese, and the coleslaw.
My friend was right about the chicken. It's very good because they make it while you wait. It has not been under a heat lamp. It's really hot when you get it. The fried catfish with homemade tartar sauce was good, but I will stick with the chicken.
The trailer is in Joplin on Wednesday through Saturday. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 4 to 7 p.m. The trailer travels to Joplin from Parsons, Kansas, where it operates on Tuesdays.
The story behind the story of Divine Chicken is a classic one. When Don Divine was 16 years old, he opened The Crumpet Hut, a 10 foot by 10 foot root beer stand that sold hot dogs at 10th and Main streets in Parsons. This was on April 4, 1953.
Two years later, he would open Don's Drive-In with carhops and a car-call ordering system. In the early 1960s, after five years perfecting the breading, he unveiled his chicken to widespread acceptance.
In 1966, he held a contest to name his chicken and create a logo for it. The winner was "Sophisticated Chicken," featuring a chicken in a tuxedo with a monocle. He trademarked the image in 1968. He would then open Don Divine's Restaurant with several franchise locations.
He would leave the business in 1979, but not for long. He would open The Gazebo, a smorgasbord-style restaurant on West Seventh Street, with Joplin resident Gary Shaw and his wife, Kathy. It would feature "Sophisticated Chicken" until it closed in 1988. Members of the family are continuing the legacy.
Toys and more
If you are looking for a unique gift to give this season, you might want to check out GI Bill's Toys and Collectibles, 1205 S. Main St. The place is packed with cool stuff, ranging from "Star Wars" posters to miniature cars.
"We have been open for about four months and it's going great for us," said Melba Riggs, who runs the shop with her husband, Bill. "We specialize in toys, starting in 1960. We have vintage, new and used. We help people complete their collections or find a toy from their childhood."
Riggs said she has access to shoppers across the country who track down a collectible or a childhood toy. A search can take up to three months, but success in the end depends on how much a shopper is willing to pay.
Melba Riggs also is a rockabilly artist who specializes in Day of the Dead art. She has examples of her work on display.
Her husband, she said, is the expert on toys and collectibles, including "Star Wars" merchandise, Transformers and Legos.
The shop is in the former Copper Kettle restaurant. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Thrift store opens
Lil' Bits Thrift and Gifts, operated by Vickie Cusick, has opened in a storefront at 1511 S. Main St.
Cusick, who has experience in retail and sales, said, "As the name suggests, we have a little bit of everything. We have thrift and new products, and more holiday items coming."
The shop has local arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, shoes, coats, purses, toys, housewares, home decor, books, movies and CDs.
Cusick has dedicated her shop to her late mother, Barbara Anne Breuil, who wanted a thrift of her own.
Hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
