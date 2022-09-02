In early December of last year, I placed a call to a fellow with Whatabrands in Dallas, Texas, about the possibility of a Whataburger coming to 2014 S. Range Line Road. This is the site of the former Taco Hut restaurant.
This call was based on a rezoning item that was presented on Dec. 6 to the Joplin Zoning and Planning Commission. Whatabrands was seeking to rezone the Range Line property and the property west of it at 2019 S. Highview Ave. from a commercial district and single-family residential to a commercial planned development.
The question I had for this fellow in Dallas was: Are you building a Whataburger in Joplin?
His response was: “I can neither confirm nor deny that.”
When you are mining for information, that answer is a sure sign that you have hit pay dirt.
I had a cordial conversation with this young man about the hypothetical possibility that a Whataburger could come to the site. He told me the planning process for this site was in its earliest stages and that it would take some time to work out the details. Apparently, those details have been worked out and a site plan review is slated for 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, at City Hall.
The spokesman for Whatabrands told the commission in December that the company wanted to bring “a burger chain from Texas” to the site and construct the main building on Range Line, but wanted a drive back to the Highview side. Where the property abuts residential districts, a buffer would be required.
In addition, the development would likely cap the existing stormwater channel that runs on the north side of the property. That change to the channel would require the approval of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in order to ensure it meets required federal regulations.
The Taco Hut property is the last vacant property to be redeveloped in the tornado zone along Range Line Road.
Fateful day
Some businesses will be affected more than others when the Missouri Department of Transportation shuts down through traffic for a block on Range Line Road on Tuesday to replace a railroad overpass in the 2900 block of Joplin’s busiest commercial corridor.
Imagine you are Nancy St. Clair, owner of Import Warehouse, 2920 S. Range Line Road, and you are trying to plan for the delivery and sales of household furniture, rugs and other merchandise for the home items around whether your customers will have easy access to your store.
When the bridge is closed for three months, access to her retail store, which she has operated for 35 years, will be limited to East 26th Street.
“It’s been difficult to plan for this because of the changing dates,” she said.
In February, a MoDOT representative said the bridge replacement might begin in the third week of April. That date would change to mid-July. Now, it’s Tuesday. When you think of all of the preparatory work that has been done at the site since mid-July, it’s pretty clear they were not even close to being ready then.
Hopefully, this date will stick and the bridge will be completed by the contract date of Dec. 16. The concern is whether the reopening date can be met and what impact that might have, if any, on the holiday shopping season.
Drivers will be directed to detours using 32nd Street, Missouri Route 249, Seventh Street and Interstate 44. Expect to see heavier traffic on Connecticut Avenue and East 26th Street.
The closing of Range Line to through traffic will have impacts up and down the strip, but none more so than those who will have a front-door view as the construction unfolds.
“You know, if they had started this back in April, they would probably be done by now,” St. Clair said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.