Anyone who has spent any time driving on North Main Street has witnessed the transformation of Dover Hill into the site of Joplin’s newest elementary school. It’s been fascinating to watch.
When the doors of the school were opened for public tours this week, I took advantage of the opportunity. This school is just as impressive on the inside as it is on the outside. I say that with the knowledge of having been inside a lot of public and private schools in my lifetime. I can only imagine what that first day was like for the West Central and Columbia pupils who are now classmates for the first time.
I can do more than imagine what it was like. In 1964, my sixth-grade classmates and I carried our books and school supplies out of the old Stapleton School, walked across 41st Street and found our rooms in the new Stapleton School. It was exciting, but also bittersweet. The old school had four rooms for six grades. The classrooms were filled to capacity. The cafeteria and stage were in the basement. There was no gym. The school was heated by coal.
With all of its problems, it was still a great school because of the quality teachers who taught there. For that, I will be forever grateful. You know it’s true — you learn everything you need to know in elementary school. It’s the foundation for everything that follows.
If this new school does not stimulate teachers and students to do their best, I don’t know what will. It’s bright, colorful and even whimsical at times on the inside. There are rooms dedicated to art, music and physical education. The library is phenomenal. In terms of its exterior, it’s definitely modern, but it looks like the architects might have been influenced by the more traditional style of West Central and Columbia.
Also of note are the historical timelines that grace a wall inside. They illustrate the progression of Joplin’s schools and the creation of West Central and Columbia. This is important because it shows a long history of support for public education in this city.
Here’s an example of that support. In Joplin’s 50th year in 1923, school leaders determined that Joplin’s schools were inadequate for the times and that new neighborhood schools should be constructed. Two years later, voters approved the construction of Irving, Emerson, Washington, Columbia, Alcott, West Central, Longfellow, Eagle-Picher and South Junior High School. Succeeding school boards would maintain the voters’ investment in those schools for decades. West Central and Columbia would survive the longest.
Cecil Floyd Elementary, constructed in 1985, marked the beginning of a new phase for Joplin’s elementary schools. Two old schools, Alcott and Lafayette, were combined under one roof to create a larger, more efficient neighborhood school. But there was resistance to consolidation, which was also the case in 1923. The concept of the neighborhood school runs deep in this community.
The 2011 tornado would upend everything. Three elementary schools, the high school and a middle school would have to be replaced.
With the opening of Dover Hill Elementary, Joplin’s schools are now probably in the best shape they have ever been. It comes at a time when we are seeing the results of the recovery planning that took place after the tornado. It comes at a time when downtown Joplin is experiencing a rebirth with the construction of a new courts building and an arts center.
It comes just in time for Joplin’s 150th anniversary. We certainly have something to celebrate.
Proposals sought
Want to buy a library? The city of Joplin has placed the former Joplin Public Library, 302 S. Main St., on the market, but it’s going to take more than the highest bid to get it.
The city is seeking proposals for the property, which is not the same thing as seeking bids for the property. The city wants the prospective buyer to produce a plan for the property that is the “right fit” for the downtown.
The proposal, according to the city’s website, must include the offer price, description of intended use, any proposed incentives to be requested of the city, financial pro-forma for intended use, company background and past history of similar projects, and description of anticipated economic impact to tax jurisdictions.
Buyers also need to be prepared for a potential 15-minute interview with the City Council.
What this tells me is that someone at City Hall is spot-on serious about getting the transfer of this property right.
The departure of the library from downtown Joplin to 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue created a void. It was a downtown destination for many people on a daily basis. The absence of that traffic has had a significant impact.
This building, located on the site of the former Connor Hotel, has more than 35,000 square feet of space and 54 parking spots.
This is a sealed process. All responses are due by noon on Feb. 1. For details, visit joplinmo.org/bids.aspx.
