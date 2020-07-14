Walmart announced recently that the application process is open for its seventh annual Open Call event. This year's event will be virtual because of COVID-19.
The Open Call is an opportunity for entrepreneurs who want to get U.S.-manufactured products on Walmart shelves to meet with Walmart buyers. Walmart has more than 11,500 stores worldwide, in 27 countries, as well as ecommerce.
More than 500 entrepreneurs were selected for last year's event, pitching everything from pet supplies to power tools.
This year's Open Call will be on Oct. 1. The event is part of U.S. Manufacturing Month and will include one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart buyers, opportunities for participants to hear directly from Walmart executives, and breakout sessions designed to inform, empower and encourage entrepreneurs.
The deadline to apply to participate is Aug. 10. Manufacturers who have been selected will be notified by Aug. 28.
The application and additional information are available via walmart-jump.com.
Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing, said in a statement: “Walmart’s annual Open Call event gives us a unique occasion to identify new suppliers who can meet our customers’ needs with unique and innovative products manufactured or produced in the U.S. For the first time, this year’s Open Call event will be virtual, enabling even broader participation from potential new suppliers. We know how important this opportunity is for many small businesses, especially this year, and we are looking forward to seeing the new product submissions and meeting potential new suppliers.”
In January 2013, Walmart announced a campaign to boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023.
Thomas Sanders to serve as Webb City team doctor
Dr. Thomas Sanders, Freeman orthopaedic specialist, has been named the new team physician for Webb City High School sports.
He will work with Craig Jennings, Webb City’s head athletic trainer, to find ways to prevent injuries.
Sanders played football at Texas A&M University and then stayed in Texas for medical school. During his training at the Mayo Clinic, he was an associate team physician for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Twins.
He specializes in shoulder, hip and knee disorders including hip arthroscopy and cartilage repair surgery.
Sanders completed his orthopaedic surgery residency and a sports medicine fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
