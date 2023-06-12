BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart recently announced plans to reduce the amount of packaging waste associated with its online orders.
Among other things, the retailer will move from plastic to recyclable paper mailers, offer "right-sized" cardboard box packaging, give customers the option to consolidate shipping on ecommerce orders, opt out of single-use plastic bags for online pickup orders and improve last-mile delivery efficiencies to reduce mileage and delivery times.
In a statement, the retailer noted that its customers have hundreds of millions of packages shipped annually. The transition from plastic to recyclable paper mailers is expected to eliminate 65 million plastic bag mailers or more than 2,000 tons of plastic from circulation in the country by the end of the current fiscal year.
Additionally, customers nationwide will soon have the choice to opt out of single-use plastic bags for their online pickup orders, and, according to the retailer, "early tests indicate promising adoption rates and potentially helping eliminate millions of single-use bags each year from circulation."
“Our commitment to regeneration is core to who we are and how we innovate at Walmart. Customers have told us how excited they are about these enhancements to make it easier for them to make more sustainable choices that support the planet and the next generation,” Karisa Sprague, senior vice president of fulfillment network operations for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
The company also said that with right-sized packaging technology, it will create a package custom fitted to the customer’s order. By eliminating unused space in the box, this technology reduces the need for filler by 60% while reducing waste caused by oversized boxes by as much as 26%.
Additionally, all Walmart customers shopping online can now request consolidation of multiple items into fewer boxes, reducing waste as well as the number of shipments.
Finally, Walmart said it will use artificial intelligence to identify when an item purchased online can be fulfilled from stores instead of fulfillment centers, reducing both the number of miles driven and the number of boxes used for shipping.
“With a Walmart store located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, we can make a meaningful difference for our customers by strategically using our stores and last-mile delivery network to reduce waste and emissions,” said Jennifer McKeehan, senior vice president of end-to-end delivery at Walmart U.S.
