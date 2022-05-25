BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Some Walmart customers in parts of six states will soon be able to get Hamburger Helper, medicine and other products delivered by drone to their homes within 30 minutes.
The retailer this week announced its plans to expand DroneUp delivery to 34 sites with 4 million households in parts of Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
The retailer said this will provide the ability to deliver more than 1 million packages by drone in a year.
Customer between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. will be able to order select items, including Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes. There will be a delivery fee $3.99 and a weight limit of up to 10 pounds.
"Simply put, if it fits safely it flies," David Guggina, Walmart's senior vice president of innovation and automation, said in a statement. "After completing hundreds of deliveries within a matter of months across our existing DroneUp hubs, we’ve seen firsthand how drones can offer customers a practical solution for getting certain items, fast. More importantly, we’ve seen a positive response from our customers that have used the service. In fact, while we initially thought customers would use the service for emergency items, we’re finding they use it for its sheer convenience, like a quick fix for a weeknight meal. Case in point: The top-selling item at one of our current hubs is Hamburger Helper."
According to Walmart, a DroneUp delivery hub will be set up at participating stores, including a team of certified pilots operating within FAA guidelines.
Once a customer places an order, the item is packaged, loaded into the drone and delivered to their yard using a cable that lowers the package.
Guggina said DroneUp also will offer local businesses and municipalities other aerial drone solutions in areas like insurance, emergency response and real estate. For example, a local construction agency can work with DroneUp to monitor on-site job progress through aerial drone photography.
"Not only will the added revenue help offset the cost of delivery, but it also serves the entire drone industry by gathering more flight data as we work together to expand drone operations in a safe and regulated way," Guggina said.
