Walmart last week announced it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for associates through its Live Better U education program.
Starting Aug. 16, the $1-per-day fee will be removed for associates, making all education programs paid for by Walmart, which the retailer said means that approximately 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club associates in the U.S. can earn college degrees or learn trade skills without the burden of education debt. The company also said it is committing to invest nearly $1 billion over the next five years in career-driven training and development.
“We are creating a path of opportunity for our associates to grow their careers at Walmart, so they can continue to build better lives for themselves and their families,” Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart, said in a statement. “This investment is another way we can support our associates to pursue their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that too often keep adult working learners from obtaining degrees.”
In addition, Walmart will add four academic partners — Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver and Pathstream. Its existing partners include Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Global, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University and Voxy EnGen.
Since launching Live Better U in 2018, Walmart said more than 52,000 associates have participated in the program to date and 8,000 have already graduated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.