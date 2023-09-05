Timeline of building

• 1889: The East Joplin or East Town School is constructed at Taylor and School streets.

• 1890: Two rooms are added.

• 1892: An addition is constructed.

• 1900: A one-room frame structure is added.

• 1907: The old building is razed and a new building is constructed. Its name is changed to Washington School.

• 1908: An addition is constructed.

• 1914: An annex, library and manual training room are constructed.

• 1927: A new building is constructed at the current location, 1112 E. Second St.

• 1930: An addition is constructed.

• 1955: Washington incorporates some of Lincoln School’s Black students after desegregation.

• 1976: A school district long-term planning committee proposes consolidating the attendance areas serving Washington and McKinley schools, which would leave Washington vacant.

• 1985: The building’s name is changed to Washington Education Center, and it transitions from being an elementary school to housing gifted, transitional learning, special services and satellite school programs.

• 2006: The school district proposes closing Washington and moving its programs to McKinley Elementary School.

• 2011: Irving Elementary School students are shuffled to Washington for classes after the May 22 tornado.

• 2014: With the opening of the new Irving, Washington becomes vacant. The Joplin Board of Education eventually declares it to be surplus property.

• 2015: A school district long-term planning committee recommends either demolishing or selling Washington.

• 2017: Washington is sold by the school district to S.O.S. Ministries for $1.

• 2018: Watered Gardens purchases the Washington school from S.O.S. Ministries for $1.

• 2020: After a $1.2 million capital campaign, Watered Gardens opens the Washington Family Hope Center with rooms for mothers and children on the first floor.

• 2023: After a $1 million capital campaign, the Washington Family Hope Center opens nine more rooms to mothers with children on the second floor of the old school.