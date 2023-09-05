In 1976, Tammie Hunt was a teacher at Washington Elementary School, 1112 E. Second St., teaching first grade students in Room 101 on the east side of the first floor of the two-story building.
On Tuesday, Hunt returned to her old school, now called the Washington Family Hope Center, to see the latest improvements and reminisce about her 10 years spent in the building now owned by Joplin’s Watered Gardens ministry.
It’s the second time in recent years she’s been to an open house in her old school. In 2020, she got to see what was done to her old classroom when Watered Gardens finished renovating the first floor.
Hunt was one of about 75 people who toured the newly renovated second floor of the building Tuesday.
“I think it’s marvelous what they’re doing here,” Hunt said. “It was an old building even then, and they’ve done a marvelous job with the renovation and dividing it into rooms and being able to furnish them they way they have. It’s great to see the school still serving the community.”
Tuesday’s open house celebrated a milestone event in Watered Gardens' 24-year history as it marked the opening of nine more family units with beds for up to 45 moms and children who would otherwise face homelessness.
The first floor of the old school building has six family units with 30 beds in addition to a commercial kitchen, dining room, learning center, laundry room, nursery and playground.
James Whitford, co-founder of Watered Gardens with his wife, Marsha, said the completion of the second floor is a milestone for the ministry.
“In 2016, we began to receive calls at our outreach center where we offer a shelter for adults,” Whitford said. “And the calls coming in were like, 'Hey, it's a mom with kids needing shelter.' And we began to hear more and more of that, and we didn’t have a place for them. We thought, boy, we really need to answer that call somehow. In 2018, we came in to this property. We bought it from a small nonprofit for the whopping figure of $1.”
Whitford said the group held a capital campaign and raised $1.2 million to renovate the first floor, including tearing out the stage and adding a commercial kitchen and other facilities.
“Since that time, we have been able to provide shelter for 42 homeless moms and 104 children,” Whitford said. “After we opened this main floor in the summer of 2020, in 2021 we begin to get more calls from moms, and we just didn't have the space. We didn't have the beds available for these moms. We began to track the calls. In the last seven months of that year, we tracked 101 phone calls from different moms in need that we were unable to help, and we knew that we needed to answer that call.
“And now almost 300 donors and $1 million later, we were finally able to finish this full upstairs. Now we have nine extra family rooms up here, 45 extra beds for people who are experiencing homelessness, moms with kids.”
'Their mission is fabulous'
People took advantage of the chance to tour the second floor of the Washington Family Hope Center during Tuesday’s open house.
They met in the dining room on the first floor to hear from Whitford, Chris Hoyer, who is Watered Gardens’ director of mission operations, and others about the project and a new fundraising raffle in which Watered Gardens is selling 1,000 tickets at a cost of $100 each for a chance to win blinds and structures donated by Redneck Outdoors Charities.
Hoyer said he was proud of the volunteers who rallied to move items that had been stored on the second floor of the building to help get the project started, then rallied at the end to move in and set up the furniture and other items for the family rooms.
Jane Stadt, a regular donor to Watered Gardens, said she’s happy to help Whitford and the projects he has assembled.
“I think their mission is fabulous,” Stadt said. “James Whitford has the right idea about helping homeless and down-and-out people by exposing them to the word of God and helping them develop a relationship with Jesus. It will help them get out of their predicament.”
Stadt and other members of the local Beta Eta chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teachers society, came to the open house to present a donation from the chapter.
“It’s part of what we do to support our community and support education,” said Katheryn Rohr, president of the chapter. “I think it’s fantastic that this former school can still serve children in the community and their mothers. That’s an important thing for Joplin’s history and for its future.”
