WEBB CITY, Mo. — A golf-centered entertainment complex that is planned for Webb City is progressing, although a construction permit has not been issued or applied for in the Webb City Public Works office as of this week.
It will feature 19 bays with a 215-yard driving range. Limited-travel golf balls will be tracked electronically and will be kept within the property by an 80-foot-tall fence with netting. Kellen Grantham previously told city officials the establishment will be similar to Backwoods Golf, a golf driving range with temperature-controlled hitting bays and food options in Republic.
City Manager Carl Francis said the developer started dirt work on Daugherty Street just west of East Street months ago, and he’s been keeping up with the progress that’s being made ahead of the Tee Time LLC applying for a construction permit.
A partner in Tee Time LLC, Grantham was not available for comment earlier this week.
“They broke ground, they’ve been working on their pad,” Francis said on Monday. “They’ve been working with our public works officials to make sure that drainage and utility issues are taken care of before they start work on the building.”
Francis said the Public Works office in Webb City also has reviewed the civil engineering plans to address a number of things that have to be resolved before construction can begin.
He said the 10 months that have passed since the city’s public works committee granted a special-use permit to allow the construction is not particularly long for a project of this size.
“No, this is shorter than some,” Francis said. “They’re just going through their engineering right now. I know they’re working on financing packages, I know they're working to secure their financing for the entire project.”
At meetings in Webb City last year, Grantham said the establishment also plans to offer food and beverage service including alcohol, four pickleball courts and an area for cornhole and other recreational activities.
Francis said the company also was negotiating with contractors and working to make sure it has its financing in order.
“Before they can get the building permit they have to name the contractors and I know they are talking to a couple because I've had phone calls from a few of them trying to get details on what will be required when they build,” Francis said. “Hiring a contractor is a big deal, but it’s all still moving forward. These things take time.”
