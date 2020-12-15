WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Sleep Inn and Suites near the roundabout in Webb City is quickly taking shape.
Owners Jeremy and Christie Evans have invested an estimated $6.5 million in the project slated to open next summer. The three-story hotel located across the street from Atwoods will feature 75 rooms, including extended-stay suites and free access to a nostalgic game room.
“Three of the rooms will be one-bedroom suites with a kitchen and a living room,” Jeremy Evans said. “Next to the game room, we have designated roughly 300 square feet for a conference or meeting room. It can be used by anyone staying at the hotel or the local community if they need a meeting space.”
As for construction, the project is roughly 60% complete. The goal is to have the hotel open by June 20, 2021. Goforth Construction, the general contractor of the project, broke ground last summer.
“They’ve been a real breeze to work with and have done everything they said they were going to do,” Evans said. “I’m very happy with them.”
The design of the building is an updated version of Sleep Inn and Suites, according to Evans.
“It’s just been on the market for a couple of years, and it has gone over really well,” he said. “We were going to do the Comfort Inn, which is the signature brand with Choice Hotels. The more we did research, people are actually just as impressed with the Sleep Inn because it has all of the same updated amenities as the Comfort Inn. Everything is the same level of quality.”
The business will initially offer jobs to 19 employees. A general manager will be hired several weeks before the opening to allow ample time to prepare and train.
The hotel is located in Centennial Park, the city’s retail and commercial development district. The 300-acre tract near the roundabout on Highway 171 and East Road has been transformed into a mecca for developers and retailers.
Jeremy and Christie Evans were born and raised in Joplin. Unlike Joplin, Webb City doesn’t have a hotel district.
“We’re so pumped about this, and it’s a big dream,” Jeremy Evans said. “We’ve worked multiple jobs, saved our money and jumped on it when the opportunity presented itself. We put all of our chips on the table and stayed local with our investment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.