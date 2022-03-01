GALENA, Kan. — The Cherokee County Economic Development Corp. and Cherokee County E-Community will host the eighth annual Cherokee County Youth Entrepreneur Fair on Thursday at Galena High School, 702 E. Seventh St.
More than two dozen high school students representing Columbus, Galena, Riverton and Southeast will present business concepts. They will be judged on a written executive summary, a four-minute presentation to judges and a tabletop display.
The public may view student displays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Displays will be in the new gymnasium; the public should enter through the doors marked “Athletic Center.”
“Each year, we are blown away by the students’ creativity and effort, and we expect the same this year,” said Janet Miller, Cherokee County economic development director, in a statement. “We encourage the public to come out to see the variety of business ideas on display and support these young entrepreneurs.”
The public also may attend a presentation by Seth Hogue, owner of Hogue’s Tropical Sno, at 2 p.m. and to attend the awards ceremony, beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m. Both will take place in the performing arts center.
Students will be competing for more than $3,000 in prize money, thanks to sponsors including Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative Inc., Labette Bank, Liberty Utilities, Commerce Bank, D1 Resources Inc., the city of Columbus, Kansas Crossing Casino, TAMKO Building Products, American Bank, ATEC Steel, CBW Bank, Columbus Telephone Co./Optic Communications and GNBank.
Additional supporters include 4-State Printing, Craw-Kan Telephone Cooperative, Farmers Cooperative Association, Mike Carpino Ford Inc. and the MOKAN Partnership.
The event is part of the 2021-22 Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Series, which culminates in a statewide competition on April 28 in Manhattan, Kansas. The top local finisher will be eligible to compete in the state contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.