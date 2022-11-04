NEVADA, Mo. — A 32-year-old man from Butler has been ordered to stand trial on a manslaughter charge in connection with a single-vehicle accident a year ago in Vernon County.
Bobby West Jr. waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Vernon County Circuit Court, and Judge Brandon Fisher set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Tuesday of next week.
West is accused of being the driver of a pickup truck that ran off the road Oct. 11, 2021, on Route V and rolled over in a ditch, throwing both him and Angela E. Pooler, of Nevada, from the vehicle.
Pooler, 23, was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center, where she died later the same day.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge on West states that a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper spoke with West in the back of an ambulance after the crash and West told him that Pooler was driving.
But a witness later came forward who purportedly saw West driving the truck 10 to 15 minutes before the crash and to whom West later acknowledged that he was driving.
At the time, West had multiple convictions for driving with a revoked license. He waived a hearing on two more charges for that offense when he waived on the manslaughter charge, according to court records.
