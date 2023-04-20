A 27-year-old man from Anaheim, California, waived a hearing Thursday on charges that he sexually abused an underage girl about nine years ago in Carthage.
Aristy D. Chavez waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old. A date for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court had not been set by the close of courthouse business for the day.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Chavez sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions in 2014 in Carthage.
The girl disclosed the abuse during an interview in October 2021 at the Children's Center in Joplin, and a warrant was issued for the defendant's arrest in May 2022 following an investigation by Carthage police. Court records show that warrant was not served until March 6 of this year.
