A call center and drive-thru testing site are now available to Joplin residents for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Residents who feel they have symptoms of the illness may call the test center at 417-347-6444, a collaborative of local health care providers announced Monday at Joplin City Hall. Tests will be provided to those who are referred by the call center.
Symptoms that may indicate the virus are a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, a dry cough or shortness of breath. A runny nose and nasal congestion are not symptoms.
The health providers said not all of those infected will exhibit all of those symptoms, but the call center screenings will determine if callers meet the criteria for a test. That would include showing symptoms, a travel history or exposure to a confirmed COVID-positive person. An appointment would be made at the drive-thru test site by the call center.
If call center staff make a referral to the testing site, a doctor at that site will provide an order for the test.
Those participating in the collaborative are the Joplin Health Department, Jasper County Health Department, Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.