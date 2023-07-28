The former Carnegie Library in Joplin continues to be actively marketed to potential buyers a year after it was damaged in a suspicious fire.
Glenn Group LLC, a commercial real estate firm in Joplin, listed the historic site for sale six months ago. According to the firm, there has been some interest, but “no one serious enough to make an offer post-fire.”
To aid in increasing awareness and showcasing the historic building’s architectural features, Glenn Group recently hired a videographer to shoot footage from inside the 120-year-old building. The video will be used for promotional material to tell the Carnegie’s story, according to Luke Gibson, the commercial specialist overseeing its sale. It will not only highlight the Carnegie’s current design and potential, but also allow interested parties to see interior damage and estimate the amount of repairs necessary to bring the former library back to life.
The current asking price is $489,000 for the 13,360-square-foot building on 830 S. Wall Ave., or approximately $36 per square foot. Gibson estimates that an additional $1.5 million to $2 million would be necessary for full restoration.
Downtown Joplin Alliance staff accompanied Gibson and the videographer on their tour to assess if there was any further harm since last summer. No additional structural damage was seen. Lori Haun, executive director of DJA, said that much of the work needed for restoration, such as debris removal, replacement of water-damaged ceiling tiles, and repair of broken windows, was necessary before the fire.
Glenn Group and the Downtown Joplin Alliance said the former Carnegie Library was under contract to be sold when alleged arsonists set fire to it on June 30, 2022. There were multiple fires set in the building at once — at least one per floor — in what has been private property since the 1980s (the Joplin Public Library moved to 300 South Main Street in 1981). The north end of the marble and limestone structure that was otherwise architecturally sound was charred and damaged as a result.
After the fire, the sales contract was terminated. The fire is believed to be the work of trespassers.
The former library is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and was recently added to the Missouri Places in Peril list. Places in Peril is a chronicle of currently endangered historic places in Missouri compiled by Missouri Preservation, a grassroots organization of historic preservationists.
DJA has also added the Carnegie to its list of Endangered Properties, a “tool that allows us to be proactive in making something happen with long vacant, underutilized and distressed properties,” according to their website. “A good way to think of it is as the ‘humane society’ for unwanted buildings.”
The most notable location in DJA’s Endangered Properties Program is Joplin Union Depot. Through funding the alliance received from the 1772 Foundation, extensive environmental assessments, structural assessments, architects’ renderings, feasibility studies, and more have been done on the depot. The findings from these studies have been combined with information on available tax credits and local incentives so that the DJA is able to better market the location to potential developers.
A structural assessment has already been done on the former library. Although they remain hopeful that it will sell on its own, DJA now says it is prepared to follow a similar trajectory with the Carnegie as they have done with the depot, if necessary.
Despite the efforts by Glenn Group, DJA and Missouri Preservation, there are obstacles that hinder its potential sale. Beyond fire damage, the building suffers from visible disrepair after years of neglect. Each floor is currently full of books, papers and furniture left there by the current owner of the building, who no longer resides in the United States. Because it is personal property, neither the Glenn Group nor the DJA is allowed to remove the material, much of which was fodder for the last fire.
Bryan Wicklund, chief building official for the city of Joplin, says that the city has several codes and ordinances about securing properties as well as addressing dangerous structures. Their foremost concern with any vacant structure such as the Carnegie is that it is kept secure from unauthorized entry, and actions have been taken to keep the former library secure.
However, DJA continues to advocate for a vacant building registry that could fine property owners for vacancies and resulting neglect.
Until such measures are taken, the greatest hurdles in selling and preserving buildings in peril such as the former library is the wear and tear of time and the elements. But Gibson remains hopeful that the Carnegie’s best days are not behind it.
“This building served our community for many years as a place for the public to come and expand their knowledge. It needs quite a bit of work, but this building can stand to serve our community for another hundred years,” he said. “That being said, the time to act is now. With buildings like this one, time is our enemy.”
Because of the building’s historic nature, unparalleled architectural details and proximity to highly frequented locations such as the Cornell Complex, interest in the building is ongoing. Potential buyers and developers should contact Luke Gibson at Glenn Group LLC for more information.
