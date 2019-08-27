NEOSHO, Mo. — Staff at Mitchell’s Downtown Drug Store, 115 E. Hickory St., will host a fundraising car show to benefit Voices of Hope-Haiti.
Voices of Hope-Haiti is a Neosho-based nonprofit that focuses on building relationships with people in need through programs and missions. Staff members of the organization are expected to make their next trip to Haiti in September. According to the group’s website, the work in Haiti includes establishing blood pressure and medical clinics, hosting summer camps for kids, helping kids attend school through sponsorships, community outreach programs and evangelism.
All show cars, motorcycles, trucks, lifted trucks, rat rods and other projects will be welcomed in the show for a $10 registration fee. The public can attend for free. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Hickory Street between Wood and Washington streets.
All money raised will be donated to support local missions to Haiti. DJ Max Hill will provide musical entertainment, while a number of food vendors will be on-site.
Awards include Pharmacist Choice, People’s Choice, Children’s Choice and Most Likely to Get Pulled Over by the Neosho Police Department.
Kyle Brumfield, 4-State Stangz, Stangz Syndicate and Car Buddies Car Clubs are also hosts.
Details: 417-451-3776, voicesofhopehaiti.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.