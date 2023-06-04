AURORA, Mo. — Four people from Aurora were killed and seven others from the same community sustained serious injuries after a car crossed the center line and collided with a group motorcyclists Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Theresa L. Manetzke, 51, of Aurora, was southbound at 11:20 a.m. Saturday three miles north of Aurora on Missouri Highway 39 in Lawrence County. She was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla that the patrol said crossed the center line and hit five northbound motorcycles, each of which had a passenger.
Killed in the crash were:
• Kameron L. Hale, 28, driver of one of the motorcycles. His body was taken to Peterson Funeral Home in Aurora.
• James R. Olmsted, 59, driver of one of the motorcycles, whose body was taken to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
• Linda D. Anderson, 61, a passenger on one of the motorcycles, whose body was taken to Lakin Funeral Home in Pierce City.
• A female juvenile, 17, whose name was not released, also a passenger, whose body taken to Peterson Funeral Home in Aurora.
Those who were listed as seriously injured were:
• Krista D. Trueblood, 30, a passenger on a motorcycle driven by Darrell J. Trueblood, 37. Both were taken by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.
• Cody J. Zielinksi and his passenger, Jessica Zielinski, both 35, who also were taken by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.
• Manetzke, the driver of the car, who was taken by ground ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.
• Jesse W. Clinkingbeard, 54, taken by ground ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
• A female, 16, a passenger on one of the motorcycles, and whose name also was not released, was taken by air ambulance to Cox.
According to the patrol, the motorcycles overturned after being struck and ejected occupants. One motorcycle, driven by Olmstead, caught fire after being hit.
All those killed were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 a.m. Saturday by Lawrence County Coroner Scott Lakin.
