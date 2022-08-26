Cardiologists are the friendly faces a person looks for most when facing one of the most frightening moments in life, when a heart attack occurs and it feels like an 800-pound elephant is sitting on one’s chest.
Which is why communication and trust between the cardiologist and patient are paramount. Not all cardiologists excel in their bedside manner.
Dr. Lizbeth Brice, however, said she prides herself in that skill of listening to her patients and not just hearing them.
“I do think that’s something a lot of my patients gravitate toward me specifically for; they’re looking to someone who’s really going to listen to them,” said Brice, who has worked at Mercy Hospital Joplin as an interventionist cardiologist for just over a year now. “For a lot of my patients who have switched providers, that is the most common feedback I get, that they’re looking for someone who will really listen to them and understand what they’re saying … and treat them accordingly.”
She emphasized that her bedside skills have nothing to do with the fact that she is a woman, although women patients seek her out because they believe she will do a better job listening to them.
“I’m always hesitant to let them think we women doctors listen better because it’s not true at all,” Brice said. However, “there aren’t many interventional cardiologists in the United States; numbers are extremely low. Obviously the number of Black female (cardiologists) are even lower than that.”
The good news? “More women are starting to get into cardiology,” she said. Currently, 14% of practicing cardiologists in the United States are female.
Still, women experiencing heart issues purposely seek her out and Brice said she finds herself in a position to help them wage war against heart disease.
“Patients who come in who are having heart attacks, they are pretty scared, right? You have just a few minutes to really talk to (them) about really serious things that are going on … and they are going into what could be a life-threatening situation for them — people definitely die from heart attacks and they die in the cath lab. So you need to be able to gain (their) trust very quickly. They need to know that you are competent.”
Education the key
Most women are shocked to learn that heart disease, often considered a male disease, is the leading cause of death among women today. In a 2021 survey conducted by the American Heart Association, 13% of those polled realized this; most women feared breast cancer far more, even though heart disease kills six times as many women each year.
To help turn those numbers around, Brice said heart disease education is the key, though getting her point across to them can be difficult.
“I think there is so much that is ingrained in our culture as Americans that it really counters the advice that we give our patients about heart disease,” she said. To overcome this, “it’s really challenging and to motivate them to make a lifestyle change.”
That can be hard to do when most heart disease problems flare up in men in their 50s and women in their 70s. These patients “have learned decades of living life a particular way, so they have habits, and we know that habits are very, very difficult to break,” she said.
Unfortunately, she said, as physicians who see so many patients throughout the day, “we don’t have all the time in the world to talk to (them); we kind of have to do this stuff in little bites during every appointment. We have to try to break down these old personal habits and inspire patients to make those occasional changes.”
Making lifestyle changes
Heart disease can be managed by medication, but there’s no pill that can magically heal a damaged heart. To extend their years, those with heart disease must embrace a complete lifestyle change, eating and exercising in ways some of them have never done before in the past.
“I always tell my patients, ‘The medications are there to help you achieve certain goals,’ and it’s always my hope that I can get my patients off their medications” through successful lifestyle changes, “but I can only do that with their help,” Brice said.
“I can guide them, but they are the ones that have to do the heavy lifting.”
Brice graduated in 2014 from Wayne State University School of Medicine. She could have stopped her training as a general cardiologist, but she pushed on for more years of training to become an interventional cardiologist, which means she can diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease as well as perform procedures such as angioplasty.
One of the most rewarding aspects about her job “is that we are able to intervene at a very scary point in people’s lives,” she said. “You have that instant gratification where you have someone coming in that is really sick and you do something for them and when they roll out of the cath lab, they feel better. I don’t know if there are a lot of different subspecialties where you can get that.”
Switch at the last minute
Despite her enthusiasm for the human heart, Brice at first studied to be a pharmacist. Studying in Washington, D.C., she was in her final year before she felt like she wanted to do something different.
“I actually had the opportunity to watch a live bypass surgery. … I walked into the operating room … and I had a really generous surgeon who allowed me to kind of peer over the shoulder of the anesthesiologist … and I was able to peer down into the open chest cavity, and it was like, ‘This is amazing. Why am I not doing this?’ It was at that moment where I decided I wanted to be a doctor. It was instant.”
She chuckled when asked, when she visits a pharmacy, if she regrets her decision to become a doctor.
“No,” she said. “I really enjoy what I’m doing right now. I think it’s just a little bit more exciting. It’s what I want to do.”
