CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction school bus driver has been arrested and charged with sexual contact with a student.
Dennis Ray Frakes, 67, of Carl Junction, was arrested Thursday by the Carl Junction Police Department and also charged with second-degree statutory sodomy.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Frakes committed two separate offenses within two years. He is accused of fondling a female student’s genitals with his hand while inside of his personal vehicle during a band competition in 2015 at Missouri Southern State University. The student had been a high school freshman at the time, according to the document, and was under the age of 17.
The affidavit also alleges Frakes touched the female student’s genitals at his home in Briarbrook in Carl Junction during her junior year in high school in August 2017. Frakes said that he had sexual contact with the student during her junior and senior year at Carl Junction High School and acknowledged it was while he was a bus driver for the district, according to the document.
The Carl Junction School District released a statement about the incidents on its Facebook page Friday morning, acknowledging that Frakes was the former driver of bus No. 4, and that he had been arrested for "inappropriate behaviors with a student."
The district stated the minor is now a former Carl Junction student and was not a rider on Frakes' bus route.
“The district received a report on October 25,” Carl Junction Schools said in a statement. “Within an hour of learning of this situation, Frakes was given due process and released from his employment at Carl Junction Schools. The matter was hot-lined and turned over to Carl Junction Police Department. This has been an open investigation until his arrest yesterday (Thursday).”
Jasper County Circuit Judge Joe Hensley set Frakes' bond at $50,000 cash, and he has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor while under house arrest. Frakes is also not allowed to have contact with any person under the age of 18, according to the arrest warrant filed Thursday.
