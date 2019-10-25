CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Community Library will hold its first free event for the public called “Read With a Firefighter” in which fire Chief Joe Perkins will read a firefighter-themed children’s book to youngsters.
The event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday inside the community library at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St. The event is free and sponsored by Carl Junction’s Next Chapter, the organization that created the library.
The Carl Junction Fire Protection District will also provide souvenirs for the children.
The event is being held in celebration of National Fire Prevention Month. In conjunction with the reading, tours will be given of local fire and rescue vehicles, as well as demonstrations of safety equipment and gear.
Tours of the new community library will be given, and visitors can check out books and register for a library card during the event. For more information on the library and any other upcoming events, visit the Carl Junction Community Library Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.