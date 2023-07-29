CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — As the city of Carl Junction grows, the Carl Junction Fire Protection District is working to maintain their vision of a community organization.
“We still pride ourselves on being a community department,” said Joe Perkins, fire chief of the district. “There’s lots of places that make it a point to do community outreach. For us, I think it’s second nature to us because that’s just what we do.”
When Perkins first arrived, the department was completely volunteer, taking about 1,000 calls per year. In 2005, he was one of the first three full-time firefighters hired in Carl Junction. He became captain, assistant chief, then fire chief in 2015.
The district has 12 full-time firefighters, 14 part-time firefighters and 18 volunteers. Perkins observed that when he started, the department had about 64 volunteers. He also noted many of those volunteers were younger and have moved on to a wide-range of cities around the area.
The department’s coverage area is about 74 square miles, from the Joplin city limits, north to Asbury, and the state line to Highway 43.
“It’s a big chunk,” Perkins said. “It kind of looks like Delaware, only upside down.”
One of the main challenges the department faces is a decline in volunteer staffing, Perkins said. Rather than being staffed by farmers who could take time out to fight a fire, people now work full-time jobs. This makes it tougher to find firefighters willing to volunteer their time.
Perkins noted that as population has gone up, their call volume has skyrocketed to around 2,500 calls a year. They face a challenge of getting people involved, but it’s not unique to Carl Junction.
“To me, just like every other volunteer fire department in the country, there’s just not the same amount of people wanting to volunteer,” Perkins said. “It’s a strain. The easy solution is to hire more people, but I’d like to stay grounded in what this department has always been, which is civil service and volunteering.”
Perkins takes pride in the department maintaining a good relationship with the community. He remembers a recent call helping an elderly woman shut off her water after a leakage problem. The department remains involved in schools, from introducing pre-K students to firetrucks to kitchen fire safety for high school students.
In winter, the department partners with Carl Junction schools and Helping Hands Ministry for an annual food drive. The effort started out as Christmas food baskets, but partnering with local agencies has helped the department expand the program and do more good, Perkins said.
Educating the community about emergency preparedness is one of the department’s main goals. As a community service, the department often publishes weather updates on their Facebook page. Perkins said the department tries to post relevant information for their entire coverage area.
“Weather in this area is such a big deal, because everything we do is based on the weather,” Perkins said. “If it’s dry, we worry about outside fires. If there’s going to be storms, we have to worry about how we’re going to prepare and respond to that.”
With this year marking the anniversary of the 2003 tornado, Perkins reflected on how the event shaped his career. He’s not originally from the area, and it was his first time seeing a tornado.
At the time, he was working in Carthage and the department responded to Carl Junction immediately. Perkins remembered working with the Carl Junction department during their rescue response. It was his chance to demonstrate his skills for them and shape his path with the district.
“It’s odd for what we do, because you drill and you train for the worst case scenario anybody could ever face,” Perkins said. “That’s when you want to know that all of your training is paying off.”
Perkins said the whole event was surreal, and it strongly affected him early in his career. He learned many lessons from the experience that he was able to apply to the most recent Carl Junction and Joplin tornadoes.
Perkins is proud the department was so prepared during the most recent Carl Junction tornado that it had units inside Briarbrook before the tornado left. From those lessons 20 years ago, Perkins and the department made emergency response plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.