CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri food pantry, smaller and less visible than the larger food banks located in nearby Joplin and Pittsburg, Kansas, received a much appreciated donation Tuesday morning.
Two trucks and a trailer — riding low from the weight of 3,500 canned and boxed food items — were swiftly unloaded by a small army of volunteers in front of the Carl Junction Helping Hands Ministries, located at 1304 E. Pennell St.
The food pantry, established in May 2011, supplies up to 100 individuals and families with food and water every 30 days — with items such as pork roasts, whole chickens, canned green beans, bags of oranges, boxes of cereals and jars of jalapeno sauce.
“Gratified” is how Rose Mary Ferguson, director of Helping Hands Ministries, summed up her feelings concerning the food donation. Ferguson and the other Helping Hands’ volunteers provide food and support to residents living within the Carl Junction School District. Having the pantry’s shelves filled, she said, allows them to “continue spreading happiness and joy, and the love of God” to the people of Carl Junction.
The food pantry was this quarter’s “charity of choice” for KW Cares, a public charity created to support the communities where Keller Williams Realty associates and their families live and work.
Carl Junction “has a lot going on, but we have hidden needs that I think sometimes get overlooked, and Helping Hands (Ministries) is one of them,” said Gary Stubblefield, a salesman with Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri and current Carl Junction City Council member. “And I tell you, during the pandemic, their demand has been high — more at-home students and more at-home parents.”
“Every month we have a KW Cares lunch. It’s $5, and that money goes into a pot, and we find needs for it,” which is how Helping Hands was selected, he said, and why that money was used to purchase food to stock the pantry.
It’s not the first time KW Cares has brought some unexpected charity to Carl Junction. When a tornado struck the town in 2003, damaging or destroying more than 500 structures, KW Cares “went out there with their checkbook to Lowe’s and all those places and bought chain saws … and so we always come back to the communities that we serve,” Stubblefield said. “We were strong and vigilant (then), and we’re here again.”
Helping Hands Ministries was created by the Carl Junction Ministerial Alliance to provide a central location for those in need of food; this alleviated the individual churches from having to maintain small, individual pantries throughout town, Ferguson said.
Because the food pantry isn’t owned and operated by one particular church, it is able to use Ozark Food Harvest, which is a part of Feeding America. This enables the pantry to partner with Walmart's 26th Street Neighborhood Market in Joplin to obtain frozen meats and fresh fruits and vegetables. Helping Hands is open from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
Ed Butler, a longtime Helping Hands volunteer, said the activity outside the food pantry left him grinning.
“It feels good to help other people in need,” he said. “There is a need.”
Tuesday’s donation, added Ferguson, helps all of them to continue fulfilling their overall mission, which is to support Carl Junction — “one family at a time."
