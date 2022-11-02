The Jasper County prosecutor's office has filed a felony assault charge on a 31-year-old Carl Junction man for allegedly causing a crash and injuring another man by deliberately pulling his SUV into the path of his motorcycle.
A warrant was issued Wednesday charging Brett A. Routledge with first-degree assault in connection with a collision Oct. 20 on County Road 270 at Killdeer Lane near Carl Junction that injured 26-year-old Austin Boyd, of Joplin.
The warrant carrying a $25,000 bond had yet to be served on Routledge by midafternoon Wednesday.
Boyd and the suspect had been in a prior verbal altercation over a money-related issue when Routledge went looking for Boyd in his Jeep Cherokee and spotted his motorcycle southbound on County Road 270, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He then pulled his SUV into the southbound lane facing north and directly blocking Boyd's path, the document alleges.
"(Boyd) was unable to stop his motorcycle and collided with the front driver side corner of Mr. Rutledge's Jeep, causing a serious physical injury to (Boyd's) left leg," the affidavit reads.
Boyd suffered a broken femur, according to the affidavit written by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy.
Routledge purportedly fled the scene but was identified by the victim as the driver of the SUV involved.
