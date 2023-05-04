Austin Boyd testified in court Thursday that Brett Routledge deliberately pulled his oncoming Jeep Cherokee into his lane, causing Boyd's motorcycle to strike the driver's side of the SUV and overturn despite his best effort to avoid the crash.
Boyd, 26, of Joplin, broke his femur in the collision Oct. 20 on County Road 270 at Killdeer Lane near Carl Junction, and Routledge, 31, was charged with first-degree assault.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley ordered Routledge to stand trial at the end of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court during which Boyd said he did not know why Routledge did what Boyd said he did.
Boyd said he was going fishing with a friend the day in question and stopped by Routledge's residence to say hello. But the defendant told him "to get the hell out of there," he said.
"I'm not sure," Boyd replied when Assistant Prosecutor Kurtis Droppa asked him why the defendant would say that.
He said he left and went on to his friend's place from there. It was later that the two men's vehicles met on County Road 270 and the collision took place. He said he was southbound and Routledge northbound when the defendant pulled into his lane, blocking his path and causing the collision.
Boyd testified that he was knocked out and suffered a gash from his ankle up his shin that took 30 stitches to close, in addition to the broken femur. He had to have a titanium rod inserted surgically to repair the leg and still walks with difficulty and suffers resulting back pain and memory issues.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," he summed up on direct examination by Droppa.
Boyd cited a memory loss in response to several questions from defense attorney William Fleischaker on cross-examination.
A probable-cause affidavit filed by a Jasper County sheriff's investigator states that there had been a verbal altercation between the two men when Boyd arrived at the defendant's home, and the sheriff's office told the Globe at the time that they had some sort of money issue.
Fleischaker asked Boyd if he hadn't told Routledge at some point to "die" and threatening that he was as good as dead, but Boyd said all he recalled was Routledge telling him to leave.
The defense attorney also asked if Boyd hadn't passed back by Routledge's home after the initial altercation and made a shooting gesture at him with his hand. Boyd said he did not recall that but did acknowledge that he had to pass back by Routledge's place on his way home.
The affidavit alleges that Routledge subsequently went looking for Boyd, met up with him on the county road and pulled his SUV into the southbound lane, blocking his path.
Fleischaker asked Boyd if Routledge hadn't actually come to a stop before he ran into the vehicle with his motorcycle and hadn't run him off the road at all. Boyd said that was something he could not recall.
