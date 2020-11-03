CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Residents of Carl Junction have authorized a half-cent sales tax to bolster the revenues for the local police department.
Returns added up Tuesday night showed the measure receiving 2,265 votes in favor to 1,569 opposed. It needed a simple majority for passage.
Officials estimate that the boost will generate about $150,000 annually for local police operations.
The increase will push the overall sales tax in Carl Junction from the current 7.95% to 8.45%.
The revenue is needed, city officials say, to help keep officer wages competitive, and to pay for upgrades in technology and other equipment.
Police Chief Delmar Haase has said current revenues have not kept pace with today's costs. The department has not been able to maintain a full complement of officers or an adequate fleet of patrol cars for some time now.
Steve Lawver, city administrator, said the public safety sales tax represented the city's first request for a sales tax increase in almost 20 years.
