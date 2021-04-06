CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Building upgrades and repairs will soon be made this year throughout the Carl Junction School District after voters on Tuesday approved a $7 million bond issue for the projects.
With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Carl Junction School District voters across Jasper and Newton counties cast 907 votes in favor of the bond issue and 303 votes against it, according to complete but unofficial election results.
The measure required a four-sevenths majority, or 57.14%, to pass. It received nearly 75% of the vote.
Phil Cook, superintendent of schools, said he was pleased with the voter turnout and thankful for the community support. He’s served as superintendent for 16 years and has been with the district for a total of 24 years.
“I love this community,” Cook said. “They recognize the importance of having a good school, and they support us. This bond issue is really huge for the future. It gives us a chance to take care of some needs that are coming up all at once because of the tornado in 2003. The board’s being real responsible with replacing lighting, which will make us more efficient and decrease our electric bills. And then paying off that lease-purchase (debt) frees us about $265,000 a year to be used to help kids. I can’t tell you how appreciative I am.”
Proposition SAFE, which stands for Students Are First Every Day, plans to address safety and environmental aspects in all school properties where it will impact 3,300 students. The Board of Education unanimously approved to place the bond issue on the April ballot in January.
Building improvements include HVAC and window replacement in the K-1 and the Primary 2-3 buildings, roof maintenance on most buildings, district-wide LED lighting, and updates to parking lot lighting, exterior door safety upgrades, ceiling and ductwork repairs, parking lot asphalt upgrades, and accessibility upgrades to the k-1 playground.
Cook said that the steps to start the building improvements is already in the works and will most likely start this week. Corner Greer & Associates has been hired as the architect and Crossland Construction Co. as the construction manager. The goal is to have a bulk of the projects completed this year, according to Cook.
“The process will start right away,” he said. “The board went through and approved Crossland as our construction manager back in November. We’ve already started some of the preliminary work on it. They will hit it full speed, probably starting Wednesday. They’ve helped with planning up to this point, so we’re hopeful a majority of the work will start and be completed this summer.”
The district will keep its debt-service levy at 98 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but extend the the length of time it will need to pay off its current and new debt. The new term is set to expire in 2034.
Cook said Proposition SAFE will also provide about $3.2 million to pay off existing lease-purchases four years early to make $265,000 available annually for other operational needs. This leaves about $3.8 million to complete the needed proects.
The district's current tax rate is made up of an operating levy of $3.04 and the 98-cent debt-service levy, for a total of $4.02 per $100 of assessed valuation. Under that rate, the owner of a $100,000 home pays approximately $764 in school taxes annually.
