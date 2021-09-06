Rachel Hensley, a gifted education teacher at Carl Junction schools, has advanced as one of the seven finalists in the running for the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year Award, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced on Thursday.
The Missouri Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced the semifinalists in late August. Those named include teachers from multiple grade levels and subject areas who represent all of the state’s nine regional professional development center areas.
Hensley, 44, has been with the Carl Junction School District for seven years as a teacher for sixth through eighth grade students in the gifted education program.
“It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to represent my school district, and I’m once again, so honored and humbled to be in this position,” Hensley said. “It’s overwhelming. I never thought I would be in this position.”
The other award finalists are:
• Kristen Dowling, St. Louis — science, Carnahan High School of the Future.
• Matthew Good, Lee’s Summit — debate, Lee’s Summit West High School.
• Eleanor Taylor, Pattonville — English learners, Pattonville High School.
• Lauren Schoellhorn, Rockwood — social studies, Eureka High School.
• James Young, Ferguson-Florissant — musical theater, Johnson Wabash Sixth Grade Center.
• Melissa Ziegler, Washington — Project Lead the Way-biomedical science, Four Rivers Career Center.
Even if she doesn’t win the award, Hensley said she will be ecstatic for whoever is chosen.
“I no longer see this as a competition but as an opportunity of teachers getting together, collaborating and speaking about what they think is best for schools, students and our state,” she said.
The path to becoming a gifted teacher wasn’t always clear, but Hensley returned to college at age 35 to pursue her calling. At the time she had returned to school, Hensley had been working at a pathology lab as a medical courier for 13 years. Hensley said being named a finalist only reiterates her mission of becoming an educator.
“I was one of the oldest students in my class, and it was hard to have a family and be a college student,” she said. “At the time when you switch careers, you don’t know if you’re making the right choice. There’s always that fear.”
Hensley credits her former fourth grade teacher at Carl Junction, Lori Good, for helping her get to where she is in her educational career today. She said Good was her main inspiration for wanting to become a teacher.
“She was so wonderful, and I just thought this is what I wanted to do,” she said. “Then she became my gifted teacher, and I loved what she did in the class. She made every lesson come alive throughout school. I ran into her at a grocery store before I went back to college. We were catching up, and she asked me, ‘Why aren’t you teaching?’ And I couldn’t come up with a good answer. She really motivated me to go back to school and get on that path again that I had lost track of. I went to Missouri Southern and finished that degree.”
Finalist announcement
A committee made up of teachers, business leaders, and education organization officials will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and Regional Teachers of the Year will be honored during a recognition event on Oct. 19. The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the 2022 National Teacher of the Year.
“Over 70,000 public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of Missouri students,” Margie Vandeven, commissioner of education, said in a statement. “Taking time to honor the top educators across our state through the Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do.”
