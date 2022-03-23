CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The city of Carterville held a groundbreaking ceremony for its second municipal water well Wednesday, about a year after its only municipal well broke down and left residents without water for eight days.
City officials were ecstatic to see work toward a new well started near East First and South Walnut streets, a project they said has been years in the making. The new well site is located in the Johnstown neighborhood and will benefit more than 1,900 residents in the area.
“It’s going to give us expanded growth, which is something Carterville has not had for some time,” Mayor Alan Griffin said. “Great things are going to come, but we just had to be prepared for it. I live at the house next door, and my water pressure is not that great. It’s going to help with the water pressure, and it will give us the opportunity to help, if needed, our county water.”
Will Cline, city administrator, said the water pressure will increase for about one-third of the town. The new well is being drilled by Harper Drilling, of Clinton, with plans supplied by Anderson Engineering.
Upgrades to the city’s drinking water system are being funded by a $1.5 million bond that was approved by voters in 2009 for water and sewer upgrades. The city also plans to add leak detection programs, GIS line inventories, targeted line replacements and eventually a second water tower.
The addition of the well will give city officials the chance to breathe a sigh of relief after having watched the only well fail last year in subzero temperatures. In February 2021, the city’s municipal well, installed in 1993, blew a seal and couldn’t be repaired.
Cris Henkle, councilwoman and mayor pro tem, said cities around the region were struggling with low water pressure as people dripped their faucets during the cold snap. This caused the well to give out, which supplied water to over 800 residents in Carterville.
“Everyone was turning on their faucets, the pressure was dropping and the pump couldn’t keep up,” Henkle said. “It had no backup from the water tower, which was being worked on. You wouldn’t typically work on your water tower in the summer, when you have high usage. But we had all of those things happen all at once. It was terrible.”
Carterville was awarded about $55,000 in a Community Development Block Grant, which covered half the costs to repair the first well, and the remaining portion was funded by insurance. It was also drilled an additional 200 feet into the ground to provide a deeper source of drinking water.
“The town was incorporated in 1882, and it’s an old town,” Griffin said. “That comes with old sewers and lines.”
In the meantime, Henkle said they’ve learned from the incident in February and have a few plans in place, if needed. Carterville now has an agreement with Webb City and Jasper County Public Works to share water in case of emergencies.
“Webb City has drilled a new well on our side, so now we have that source, and then we used to sell water to Jasper County Public Works No. 3, which now has its own wells and can push water this way,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.