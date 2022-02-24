CARTERVILLE, Mo. — She’s a splash of youthful energy when playing outside with her wagon or wiggling in the seat of a swing, flashing her wild blond hair and sharp blue eyes and that wide, innocent grin so many kids her age seem to possess.
At first glance, Korah High is no different than other 4-year-old girls in the Joplin area, says her mother, Kortlynn Shaw. But a peek inside Korah’s body, magnified down to the genetic level, will quickly show that Korah is unlike any other child found in the area — or the nation, for that matter.
Late last year, Shaw said her youngest daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Weaver syndrome, which stems from a mutation of the body’s EZH2 gene that controls the shaping a person’s chromosomes.
As a result, Korah from birth has suffered from both accelerated body and bone growth. Today, she is taller than the average 4-year-old girl. When she turns 12, there’s a possibility she could exceed 6 feet in height.
The condition is so rare that there have been just 48 people worldwide, including Korah, documented with the disorder.
“What gets me the most about all this, what just shatters the glass here, is the doctor telling me that they are going to be learning (about the disease) along with us,” Shaw said. “They say, ‘We can treat her symptoms, but we can’t tell you what her life is going to be like. We can’t fix a genetic mutation. There’s no cure.’
“It is what it is.”
How it all began
“My whole pregnancy was super difficult and hard,” Shaw said. “I actually had a hemorrhage at six weeks, was put on bed rest during the entire pregnancy, went into labor at around 25 weeks and was hospitalized at 37 weeks due to preterm labor.”
Although doctors and physicians tried, she continued, “we couldn’t figure out why I was going into labor and why I couldn’t stop it — there was just no medical explanation. and they still don’t really know, today, why my body was wanting to deliver so early.”
Thankfully, there was no miscarriage, despite the high odds, she said. When Korah was born, she was born physically healthy.
“The only thing I noticed at first was that her ankles were (turned) in,” Shaw said.
The problems didn’t stop with the ankles, unfortunately. Korah was developmentally delayed, Shaw said.
“She didn’t walk until she was almost 2, she didn’t sit up until she was 10 to 11 months old, and she didn’t crawl until she was a year and a half old,” Shaw said.
As additional problems cropped up, Korah was seen by a dizzying number of medical specialists based in Springfield, Kansas City and St. Louis. She was diagnosed with gliosis, which occurs when the body creates glial cells that causes scarring in the brain. She can become very emotional, and her body has trouble regulating its own body temperature, running at 99 or even 100 degrees normally and breaking out in full body sweats when sleeping at night.
the decision
When Korah grew more than four inches in just 12 months, Shaw approved some intensive genetic testing to find out exactly what Korah had hidden deep within her genes. At the time, at just the age of 4, “she comes up to my chest,” Shaw said about her daughter’s unusual height.
When Shaw learned of her daughter’s genetic diagnosis, “it didn’t make me feel any better,” she said. “I thought finding an answer to what she has — something I’ve been doing for the last two years — would make me feel better. It didn’t. It actually raised more questions for me.”
In the end, “I just felt numb.”
A crushing guilt soon enveloped her, she said.
“I felt like it was my fault that she was the way she is,” Shaw said. “It was my body that made this happen, something I did during my pregnancy that did this to her.”
But a genetics counselor, a kind woman, Shaw said, quickly set her straight.
“She said, ‘No, none of this is your fault. This happened literally right at conception or the week after, when the genetics mutated, and that’s not your fault,’” Shaw said.
That helped ease some of the guilt, she said.
“It helped in a way that we now have an answer: I know it’s not my fault, and we can move on and learn how we can help her,” Shaw said.
Facing the inevitable
It goes without saying that Shaw shares a close, tight bond with her daughter.
“I’m literally fighting for her day in and day out,” she said. “I’m fighting for the answers for her life — for the life that she may have.”
At the end of the day, she continued, “I know I can’t change” the outcome, “though it still weighs on you because you know you’ll never have an answer, so it’s just a day-by-day process.”
The one thing she is adamant about is treating Korah like any other kid. In her eyes, the little girl with the blonde hair and blue eyes is no different than her other daughter and son or her two stepdaughters, she said.
“She is still a normal kid. She likes to have fun and play and she always keeps us on our toes — she’s very sassy. I don’t think she would know any difference if I told her, ‘Hey, later on down the road you may have this happen’ because, to her, this is her normal,” Shaw said. “She doesn’t know any different. Sure, her ankles are caving in … and she tells me that her legs and her feet hurt — which is almost on a daily basis, because her bones are growing so fast — but she doesn’t complain or act like it’s such a huge ordeal because she’s used to it. She was born with it. It’s a part of her life.”
Korah loves to color, though like all kids her age it’s difficult to stay within the margins, and she loves going outside to play. Shaw calls her “my nature girl.”
“She just never lets anything get in her way,” Shaw said.
