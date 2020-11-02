CARTHAGE, Mo. — Pioneering Carthage artist Lowell Davis, creator of Red Oak II, died Monday evening of natural causes.
Davis was 83. He had been in ill health for a few weeks.
Known by many as the “Normal Rockwell of Rural Art,” Davis’s paintings reflected his rural upbringing on Route 66. He grew up in Red Oak, then the tiny town of Rescue, both near the Jasper-Lawrence-county line.
He worked with Danny Hensley and the late Bob Tommey to start the Midwest Gathering of the Artists, an art show and auction that brought hundreds of artists from around the country to Carthage for more than 35 years until 2015.
Davis also was a mentor to many budding artists, including Andy Thomas, now one of the most widely known artists from Carthage.
In January 2019, Thomas presented Davis with the Carthage Chamber of Commerce’s Artist of the Year Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.