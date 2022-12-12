CARTHAGE, Mo. — A total of 741 residents, parents, staff, teachers and other members of the community responded to a survey offered by the Carthage Board of Education to help it determine what the community wants in its next superintendent of schools.
The results of that survey and a survey of the seven board members themselves are aimed at helping in the selection of a candidate to succeed Superintendent Mark Baker, who plans to retire.
“The primary purpose is to get you thinking as well about what you’re going to do in terms of leadership over the next few years,” said Bob Watkins, a consultant with the Missouri School Boards’ Association who is working with the Carthage board in its search.
“Most of the responses had to do with either working with the board, responding to the board, listening to the board’s ideas and so on,” Watkins said. “So there’s no big surprise in any of that that I could see.”
Watkins said the community surveys brought out details about what the community thinks about the district.
He said 444 responses named ethics and integrity as a key component for a superintendent, 420 responses talked about working in harmony with the staff, 400 surveys mentioned the need to keep the focus on students and their success, and 334 surveys mentioned the need for a superintendent to be visible in the community.
He gave the board a report including hundreds of specific comments, without names.
Board President Niki Cloud said she wasn’t surprised by the responses to the survey.
“Overall, there wasn’t anything that jumped out at me that was totally surprising,” Cloud said. “I’m very happy with how many people took the time to do it. It was a little long, but I just wanted to make sure that we as the board grasped the understanding of what the community, the teachers, the parents, all those people wanted.”
Cloud said the board went through “more than a dozen applicants” in closed session at the meeting.
“We hope to reach out to a handful of those candidates to offer interviews later, hopefully, this week,” she said.
Cloud said the board is still hoping to announce a new superintendent sometime the week before Christmas.
