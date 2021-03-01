CARTHAGE, Mo. — After a year of uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Carthage Chamber of Commerce is more than ready to move forward with the 55th annual Maple Leaf Festival, for which it is accepting parade and vendor applications.
“We’re really excited to hopefully get it back to normal,” said Sally Currence, executive assistant and office manager with the chamber. She also serves as the staff liaison for the Maple Leaf Festival.
The annual event runs throughout October and attracts thousands of people. Last year, the Maple Leaf Parade was canceled after not receiving enough entries, and a slimmed-down version of the festival was held. Currence said they hope to get things “back on track” this go-round.
“I think the turnout should be just as good, if not better, than it has been,” she said. “I do also think with everything going on, it will be nice for people to get back to doing what they love in the community.”
Vendor and parade applications became available Monday morning. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade must have applications in by Sept. 30. The 2021 parade theme is “Fall Into Carthage.” Parade entries are free to chamber members.
Applications will be taken until the last minute for vendors, Currence said. If vendor applications are turned in after Aug. 31, a $10 late fee will be applied. On average, there are about 100 vendors.
Booth space is not guaranteed for returning vendors. In categories that limit the number of similar vendors allowed, all registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Spaces will be reserved in the order completed application packets are received with payment. If accepted, returning vendors will be given preference in booth placement until July 1.
“We’re looking to make the festival as big and as great as we can,” Currence said. “This year, especially because we’re trying to make a comeback after last year.”
Application forms can be found at www.carthage mapleleaf.com.
For details, call 417-358-2373 or email scurrence@carthagechamber. com.
