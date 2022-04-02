A California man and an Oklahoma woman were arrested Friday after a Jasper County chase that resulted in the ramming of a police car.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that at about 3 p.m. Friday, the Carthage Police Department initiated a pursuit of reported stolen vehicle from Oklahoma. The pursuit continued into the county, with Jasper County deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol officers and Carthage police officers attempting to stop the vehicle.
The Sheriff's Department reported, "During the pursuit, the suspect fired shots from his vehicle toward law enforcement, the suspect then drove through fences attempting to flee and rammed into a Jasper County patrol car before the stolen vehicle crashed in the creek near Fairview and County Road 170. The suspect then fled on foot with the gun still in his possession. The suspect was arrested a short time later. A female passenger was also taken into custody."
No deputies or law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.
The man was identified as Johnny M. Crowels, 50, of Sacramento, California, and the woman was identified as Michelle L. Lucas, 35, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Both suspects were transported to the jail in Carthage, with charges pending.
