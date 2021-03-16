CARTHAGE, Mo. — David Dean Sexton, a Carthage business owner who was a leader in the trucking industry for decades, died unexpectedly March 10 at his home. He was 65.
Sexton was described as a hard worker with a 40-plus-year career in the transportation industry and a man who loved his community.
Nicknamed “Deano,” he was inducted into the Hall of Carthage Heroes in 2016 as "a pioneer and citizen of distinction." The Hall of Carthage Heroes awards community members who have exhibited the highest qualities, in both their professional and personal lives, in the betterment of Carthage and the nation.
In 2010, Sexton was recognized by then-Gov. Jay Nixon for his “outstanding leadership and ongoing investment in Missouri’s economy during these challenging times.”
While attending Carthage High School in the 1970s, he began working at Schreiber Foods. He was a company driver, and he then moved up the ranks to owner-operator and eventually fleet owner.
In 1981, Sexton started his own trucking company, D&D Sexton Inc. in Carthage. He teamed up with his brothers, Danny and Davin, and helped train them.
The company incorporated, acquired more customers and started growing into the Midwest's No. 1 common/contract refrigerated carrier with over 130 tractors, 300 trailers and 190 full-time employees, according to his obituary.
Danny Sexton, vice president of D&D Sexton, said Dean Sexton gave him a job when he returned home from the Army. The two worked as a team during the company’s inception, with Dean Sexton teaching him how to drive a truck.
“We didn’t sit thinking this is what we’re going to do for the rest of our lives. Our goal was we were going to grow this, and it worked, thankfully,” Danny Sexton said. “And he made himself a success in Carthage.”
Ed Boes, terminal manager for D&D Sexton, worked with Dean Sexton for over three decades. Boes said Sexton was a great man to work for and that he enjoyed every minute of it.
“We had a great working relationship, and I couldn’t ask for a better man to work for,” Boes said. “As a boss, he was very open to any suggestions I made. He wanted to stay on the edge of technology as it came through the industry, and if I had something that I thought was worth trying, he was not afraid to jump in. That’s what kept us on the leading edge.”
Mark Elliff, president and CEO at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, attended high school with Sexton and said the way he built his business over the years was phenomenal. Elliff said he was a good guy with a heart for helping others.
After the 2011 tornado, Hurricane Katrina and other natural disasters, Sexton was credited for lending vehicles, drivers and supplies for relief.
“He was innovative and worked on making sure the refrigerated trucks were using some of the latest technology,” Elliff said. “Several times, he would donate a truck to send medical supplies through the Rotary Club. He did a lot of things that people aren’t aware of in the community.”
Elliff said Sexton had a knack for storytelling and that he never met a stranger. The two friends were in the Carthage Rotary Club together for many years.
“I’m going to miss his humor and his stories,” he said. “He did a lot to help the community, but the thing you can’t replace is his personality and storytelling.”
