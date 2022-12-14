CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s new director of parks and recreation is a familiar face in the community.
Abi Almandinger, most recently the executive director of Vision Carthage, was named to the post Tuesday night by the Carthage City Council.
Almandinger, who has served at Vision Carthage for a number of years, was a driver in several projects for that group, including Restoration Carthage, an annual series of work days that has helped homeowners in a few areas of Carthage with home cleanup and repair projects over the past six years and restored the sidewalks in one block of Grant Street between 10th and 11th streets.
She worked with Habitat for Humanity, Hearts and Hammers, and the city of Carthage in a variety of projects to propel economic development.
As Vision Carthage director, Almandinger was also a driver in the project to install a mural, created in 2021 by Carthage artist Andy Thomas and called “Big Dreams Grow in Carthage,” on the side of the McBride Building at the southeast corner of the Carthage square.
She also led the creation of the Hometown Holidays Christmas Village, featuring an ice skating rink, big inflatable slides and the tunnel of lights on the south side of the square. The Hometown Holidays Village is in its second year.
Almandinger is a graduate of Missouri Southern State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Spanish education.
She is a recipient of the ATHENA award, a international leadership award program, and she’s received several awards relating to her creation of Joplin’s Found Photos after the 2011 tornado.
Almandinger currently chairs the Carthage City Council’s Planning, Zoning and Historic Preservation Committee. She also co-chairs GRO Carthage and is on the oversight committee for the Hall of Carthage Heroes.
She takes her new position Dec. 28 and will be responsible for the management and operating functions of the city parks and recreation department. That includes oversight of the parks, golf course, pool, Memorial Hall and the Civil War Museum.
