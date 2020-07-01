SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Carthage husband and wife have pleaded guilty in federal court to involvement in a four-year scheme to embezzle from a Joplin business owner.
Jeanine A. Poe, 51, and William Poe, 57, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge David Rush on Tuesday in separate but related cases. Jeanine Poe pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. William Poe pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of a felony, which refers to concealment of a felony.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Missouri, Jeanine Poe was hired to manage two Doc's Stop convenience stores in Joplin. The owner had little to do with the businesses, according to the plea agreements, except to invest his money into both to ensure their financial success.
In 2015, Jeanine Poe told the owner the businesses weren’t doing well financially and asked him to invest even more money.
"The owner invested much of his salary to financially support the businesses," according to the statement.
In October 2019, after the stores continued to lose money, the owner asked a friend to review financial affairs and learned that Jeanine Poe was embezzling money from his businesses. She had obtained at least seven credit cards in the name of the businesses, conducted transactions on the credit cards, and paid for such transactions with funds from the businesses, the attorney's office said.
All of the credit cards opened by Jeanine Poe had reached their maximum allowable credit limit, and many times were used by the Poes for expenses that were entirely unrelated to the operation of the businesses, including trips and personal expenses. One of the credit cards was in William Poe’s name, the attorney's office said.
The owner also discovered that large amounts of cash had been fraudulently electronically transferred from his businesses’ bank account to Jeanine Poe’s personal bank account, according to the statement.
William Poe admitted that he was aware of his wife’s embezzlement, and said he concealed these thefts by convincing the owner that his wife was not embezzling when he knew she was stealing from him. His concealment allowed Jeanine Poe to continue to conduct fraudulent credit card transactions and withdrawals from the business accounts, the attorney's office said.
Under federal statutes, Jeanine Poe is subject to a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. William Poe is subject to a sentence of up to three years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
