CARTHAGE, Mo. — The board of directors of the Carthage Crisis Center has pledged $20,000 to be used as an incentive for giving to the organization, a faith-based homeless center and food pantry.
For the next six weeks, all donations received online and through the mail will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $20,000.
"We've been given a fantastic opportunity to ensure that we can provide services to the people who come to us for help," said Jim Benton, the center's executive director, in a statement. "As the lingering effects of COVID-19 continue to produce economic hardships, this gift comes at the perfect time."
Donate online at carthagecrisiscenter.org or by mail to the Carthage Crisis Center, 100 S. Main St., Carthage, MO 64836.
Details: 417-358-3533.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.