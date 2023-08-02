A 32-year-old Carthage man was arrested Tuesday night at his mother's house in Joplin and charged with trying to stab his sister with a screwdriver.
Abrahan T. Diaz is facing a felony count of first-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in connection with a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of South Connor Avenue in Joplin.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Diaz was arguing with his sister, Luisanna Diaz, 34, when he purportedly tried to stab her with a screwdriver. She escaped injury, but he was taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.