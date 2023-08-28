A Jasper County judge went along with a 28-year-old man's plea agreement on statutory rape charges Monday, assessing him two five-year sentences with a review after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted David E. Rudolph's plea deal with the county prosecutor's office at a hearing in circuit court. The judge ordered that the terms be served at the state's sex offender assessment unit with the agreed-upon court review for probation.
Rudolph pleaded guilty July 10 to two counts of second-degree statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl in a plea offer including the 120-day provision.
He was arrested in July 2021 after a Carthage police investigation of a report that he was having sex with the teen. He purportedly admitted to police that he'd had sex with her twice that year.
