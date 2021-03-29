A judge assessed a Carthage man some shock time in prison when he pleaded guilty Monday to a felony assault on his girlfriend.
Shane R. Hicks, 28, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree domestic assault in a plea agreement dismissing separate burglary and property damage charges that he was facing and calling for sentencing to the state’s shock incarceration program.
Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Hicks to seven years on the conviction with the court to review the case for possible placement of the defendant on probation after 120 days served in the program.
The conviction stems from an argument between Hicks and his girlfriend on July 12 at an address on Walnut Street in Carthage.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Hicks grabbed his girlfriend by the neck and choked her to the point she could not breathe. She broke free and ran from the residence, but he chased her down, grabbed her and forced her down on the street in a manner that left her with bleeding abrasions on a leg and an arm.
The affidavit states that he had a history of domestic assaults.
The burglary charges dismissed under terms of the plea deal pertained to a break-in June 13 at the Hurricane Car Wash on Oak Street in Carthage. A probable-cause affidavit filed in that case states that he was caught on camera using burglary tools in an attempt to gain entry to the business.
The burglary attempt resulted in damage to both a door of the business and change drawer in a bay of the car wash, according to the affidavit.
