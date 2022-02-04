CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 35-year-old man is being held on rape charges stemming from a teen’s recent disclosures about the remains of a prematurely delivered baby discovered almost 18 months ago in a backyard in Carthage.
Julio A. Puac-Garcia was arrested Dec. 9 following disclosures a girl made to a school counselor regarding a 20-week-old infant she lost in August 2020.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in Jasper County Circuit Court with the charges on Puac-Garcia states that the child was the result of the defendant having raped her.
A neighbor discovered the partially buried remains in Puac-Garcia’s backyard on Aug. 22, 2020, and notified police.
Because of condition of the remains, an autopsy conducted at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas, could not determine either the cause or manner of death. But the medical examiner’s preliminary findings were that they were the remains of a “prematurely delivered” infant.
According to the affidavit, an investigation by Carthage police led to the girl who acknowledged that she had been pregnant and developed complications that caused her to lose the child and that Puac-Garcia had buried it in his backyard.
She told investigators at the time that she was not sure who the father was, and no charges were filed until 16 months later when she she made the disclosures involving the defendant.
The girl told investigators that Puac-Garcia had raped her in April 2020.
Puac-Garcia, who is in custody at the Jasper County Jail with no bond set, has a preliminary hearing on the charges scheduled for March 17.
