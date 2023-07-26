A Carthage man’s alleged felony assault of a neighbor that led to a deadlocked jury at a trial in December was resolved Wednesday with the defendant being allowed to plead down to a misdemeanor.
Steven C. Goodman, 59, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced count of fourth-degree assault and was given a suspended 60-day jail term with two years of unsupervised probation.
Goodman had been charged with first-degree assault of 62-year-old neighbor Jack Davis in a three-day trial that ended Dec. 2 with jurors unable to reach a unanimous verdict and Judge Dean Dankelson forced to declare a mistrial.
Davis testified at the trial that he had crossed the street to Goodman’s house in November 2020 to question him about the manner in which Goodman had asked his granddaughter to turn down music playing in her vehicle. He claimed Goodman came to the door and shoved him backward over a railing and off the porch.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that he fell about 5 feet and struck his head on the corner of a concrete step. The injury to the top of his head required five staples and three stitches, according to trial testimony.
Assistant Prosecutor Taylor Haas maintained that the serious nature of the injury and Goodman’s statement to another neighbor that he would “finish (Davis) off” if he did not get off his property raised the matter to the level of first-degree assault. The defendant, who then went around the corner of his house and returned with a can of gasoline, later told a police officer that he was going “to gas (Davis) up and light him.”
But defense attorney Jared Stilley pointed to inconsistencies in the accounts of state witnesses and questioned the adequacy of the investigation by police prior to charging his client. Stilley maintained that his client approached the granddaughter’s vehicle but never had to say a word to her because she turned the music down on her own.
But the girl told her grandfather that Goodman “scared her half to death,” setting in motion all that happened after that, Stilley argued. Goodman testified on his own behalf that he pushed Davis off his porch because he felt threatened, and Stilley argued that he had a right to defend himself.
