A 46-year-old Carthage man on Thursday was ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a girl under 12 years old.
Elmer A. Lopez Nieto waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old and second-degree child molestation.
Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 13 and denied a defense request for a reduction of the $200,000 bond he has been held in jail on since his arrest Sept. 27. Family members of the victim told the judge at the bond hearing that the girl remains traumatized by what the defendant is accused of having done to her and afraid of him.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl disclosed in an interview at the Children's Center that the defendant had forcefully sexually abused her on multiple occasions.
