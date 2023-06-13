A Carthage man took a plea offer this week on felony drug and gun charges that will require him to complete a local court treatment program.
Robert M. Artym, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a related count of unlawful use of a weapon. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea agreement and ordered Artym into the program, completion of which ultimately could lead to a suspended sentence.
The conviction pertains to a traffic stop conducted by a Carthage police officer on April 10, 2022, during which Artym was discovered to be in possession of 6.3 grams of methamphetamine. The defendant, who has a number of prior drug-related arrests, also purportedly had a firearm in his possession, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.
