A Carthage woman testified Thursday that her ex-husband punched and choked her and stomped on her stomach multiple times during a domestic disturbance eight months ago.
Associate Court Judge Joseph Hensley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper Count Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Jose D. Rodriguez, 44, to stand trial in a second-degree domestic assault case, and set his initial appearance in a trial division for Aug. 21.
Maria Pichardo Rubi testified at the hearing that on Dec. 24 she went to the defendant's home in Carthage to discuss their pending divorce for which he was refusing to sign court papers.
"It ended badly for me," she said of the visit.
Rodriguez pinned her against a door and a refrigerator before holding her down on the floor and punching her once in the face, she said, and then choked her to the point she passed out. He stomped on her stomach several times, records state.
She was left with bruises, swollen lips, eye and cheekbone, and a throbbing headache when she was finally able to get away from him and report the matter to police, she told the court. On cross-examination by defense attorney Jay O'Donnell, she acknowledged that she never went to the hospital in the aftermath but did take photographs of her injuries.
