LAMAR, Mo. — A Carthage man has waived preliminary hearings on charges of assaulting an officer, vehicle tampering and attempted escape that he is facing in Barton County.
Jesse J. Matheny, 23, waived the hearings Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault of a special victim, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and attempted escape.
Associate Judge James Nichols set Matheny's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 18.
The charges pertain to an incident on May 5, 2021, on Southeast First Lane near Lamar in Barton County. A probable-cause affidavit states that he resisted the commands of a sheriff's deputy who ordered him out of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Quilt Shop following the report of a suspicious man who had walked through the business wearing a mask and gloves.
The affidavit states that Matheny would not get out of the vehicle or shut it off, and kept revving its engine as if he were about to flee even after the Barton County sheriff pulled in front of the car to keep him from leaving. The deputy drew his service weapon at one point because he thought Matheny may have pulled a gun on him.
The affidavit states that the vehicle he was driving was found to belong to a car company in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Following his arrest, Matheny slipped out of the booking room at the Barton County Jail and tried to flee but was caught by a deputy who happened to be outside the jail.
