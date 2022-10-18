The mother of a 9-year-old girl testified Tuesday that the first clue she had that Elmer Nieto was sexually abusing her daughter came when the girl pulled up her shirt one day a year ago to wipe away some sweat and she spotted what she suspected was a hickey on her chest.
She asked her daughter how she got the mark, and the girl started crying.
“And she told me that Elmer had done that on her chest,” the mother told the court on the first day of the 46-year-old Carthage man’s trial in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of statutory rape, statutory sodomy and child molestation.
The woman and her daughters had been over at Nieto’s home in Carthage after a shopping trip to Walmart on Aug. 16, 2021. Her daughter and the girl’s younger sister had been back in a bedroom with Nieto while she and others visited out in the main room of the house.
The mother ultimately took the girl to the Children’s Center in Joplin on the advice of police.
Thirty-eight days later, after interviews of the girl, her siblings and mother, and further disclosures the girl made during counseling, Nieto was arrested on the charges by Carthage police.
Assistant Prosecutor Michael Schafer told jurors during opening statements that the state intended to show how the defendant’s abuse of the girl in prior incidents had included rape and sodomy as well as the molestation the day in question.
But defense attorney Charles Genisio told the jury that there were reasons to doubt the mother’s suspicions and the girl’s accounts.
The house where the molestation was cited is relatively small, and the door of the bedroom — off the main room where the mother and others were present — had been left open. Yet no one had witnessed the offense.
The mark on the girl arguably could have been caused by something else, Genisio said. The girl initially told her mother it was a bruise, before breaking down and implicating the defendant.
“She claims he grabbed her,” Genisio said. “No bruises were found.”
The defense also tried, during cross-examination of the mother, to show that the mother and children’s immigration status may have factored into how the allegations came about.
The family is Salvadoran and came to the country through Mexico. The mother acknowledged that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is aware of her presence and that she is required to appear in court each year to preserve her right to stay.
“And you’re aware that having a child with these sort of allegations helps you with your immigration status?” Genisio asked.
“But I did not know that then,” the mother replied.
The girl and her interviewer at the Children’s Center were the last two witnesses called by the prosecution to testify Monday in the trial, which is to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday. In a trembling and often barely audible voice, the girl tearfully recounted various times when the defendant had sexually abused her over the course of the three years that her family has lived in Carthage.
Schafer asked her when that abuse had begun.
“After the first Christmas we were here,” she said.
