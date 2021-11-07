CARTHAGE, Mo. — For the third month in a row, Carthage Humane Society officials are seeing more dog surrenders than dog adoptions. Because of this, the no-kill shelter has been at maximum capacity since early August.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Renay Minshew, shelter director.
It’s not uncommon for an animal shelter to periodically reach peak capacity, she said, “but usually it’s a very temporary thing for us. We’ll fill up, we’ll have adoptions and get the animals out, and we’ll take in more — it’s a cycle every shelter goes through. But our shelter has been at capacity for three months now, with 200 animals. And about 100 dogs.”
In August, the shelter adopted out 24 dogs but took in 29 surrenders and strays. In September, 26 dogs were adopted out, but 38 surrendered dogs were brought in to replace them. In October, 28 dogs were surrendered, again overshadowing the 20-plus dogs adopted out to forever homes.
“It’s really taking a toll on us,” Minshew said.
Due to the lack of funding from animal adoption fees, shelter officials have had to recently publicize their $85 animal surrender fee. Over the last several months, the shelter has been criticized by the public on social media for the fee, though it was established years ago, she said.
That one-time fee “covers the spay and neutering and the three sets of vaccinations we give to (a surrendered or stray dog). We usually get chewed out for this (from the public), but we try to explain to them that we have to spay and neuter every animal that comes in here, and we have to give them their vaccinations,” she said. Additional treatments, such as flea prevention and heartworm testing, are paid for from the shelter’s coffers.
“We pay a vet for those services; they’re not free services,” Minshew said. “Plus the food, water, electricity, paying our 17 employees — all that we do to care for these animals until they’re ready for adoption. You know, it takes roughly $90 per week for us to care for a single (dog) in our shelter.”
Because of a contract with the city of Carthage, the 30 stray dogs and cats brought to the shelter by animal control officers each month are always given top priority. During the past three months, when the shelter has been maxed out, Minshew has had to turn away dogs and cats brought to them by the public, asking them to reach out to the two Joplin shelters, the no-kill shelter in Neosho or the small rescue based in Lamar. She does this, she said, because it’s imperative they not overpopulate the shelter.
“We hate to turn anyone away, we really do, but the Department of Agriculture governs us, and if they come in here and they find overcrowding in our kennels, they can shut us down,” she said.
Shutting down, she said, “would be the worst possible scenario. There would be no place for these animals to go. My greatest fear is that we would be shut down and all the animals here would be euthanized. But as long as I’m here … we will remain a no-kill shelter.”
Menshew believes the COVID-19 pandemic is partly responsible for the huge influx of dogs this summer. During last year’s initial lockdown and the months that followed where people worked from home, they chose to adopt dogs in record numbers; 2020 was a “phenomenal year” for adoptions at the shelter, she said.
“Now people have gone back to work, and they don’t have someone at home to take care of their (dogs), and they are surrendering them back to shelters,” she said. “It just breaks my heart to see that happening."
For years, the shelter had a popular program, Save a Stray, where people could donate money so when good Samaritans found a litter of puppies in a cardboard box or a dumped dog on a lonely county road, they could drop off the dog at the shelter without having to pay the fee.
“That fund has been defunct for months now," she said. "There is no money, none at all. People no longer donate to that.”
The Carthage shelter isn't the only one witnessing dropping adoption numbers.
“Unfortunately, we have seen a large increase of large dogs and cats through our intake office and much fewer adoptions out the front door,” said Connie Andrews, executive director at the Joplin Humane Society. “We have been running extreme adoption specials, such as fee-waived big dogs with approved application, $25 cat adoptions and $60 kitten adoptions. Right now we are so desperate to move animals, all adoptable pets are only $20 each — that's any animal we have available in the shelter. We've seen a small influx of adopters, but not nearly enough to make an impact on our popping-at-the-seams inventory.
“I honestly am not sure what the cause of this perfect storm has been, as we have seen our largest increase in stray animals over a smaller increase in owner surrenders,” she said. “All of us at the shelter are racking our brains for new or unusual marketing ideas to draw in adopters and ways to let those considering adoption an opportunity to meet our amazing pets.”
“The number of returned pets are at the highest I’ve ever seen,” said Mary Ann Schlau, owner of the no-kill Golden Paw Pet Rescue in Joplin. “Responsibility and commitment have disappeared.
“We always take our animals back, but lately we have had to retrieve our abandoned animals from other shelters and animal control more times than I can count, not to mention the ones brought in by owners after only a few months. The number of animals coming in from horrible conditions keeps getting higher. Adoptions are down quite a bit from the last three years.
“It hits hard,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.